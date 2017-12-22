Links zum Thema

|
MM: Sehr geehrter Herr Atzmon, in den
westlichen Medien wird sehr viel Unsinn über Sie verbreitet, weil Sie
Israel gegenüber sehr kritisch sind. Wir wollen gerne dieses Interview
dazu nutzen, Ihre authentische Meinung zu verstehen und die
Falschmeldungen zu korrigieren. So heißt es z.B., dass Sie die
Verbrechen Hitlers an den Juden relativieren würden. Ist das wahr?
Atzmon: Ich will mich so klar ausdrücken wie möglich. Zunächst bin ich Verleumdungen und Diffamierungen ausgesetzt, weil
ich die Kritik an Israel über die Grenzen der bloßen politischen Kritik
oder der Denunzierung des "Zionismus" hinaus ausgeweitet habe.
Ich habe erkannt, dass, wenn sich Israel als
jüdischer Staat definiert, wir besser herausfinden sollten, wofür das
"J-Wort" steht: Wer sind die Juden? Was ist Judentum und was bedeutet
Jüdischsein? Während die israelischen Juden diese drei Begriffe relativ
gut verstehen, wie sie zueinander in Beziehung stehen, zum Zionismus,
zur israelischen Politik und zur israelischen Existenz, bevorzugen die
jüdische Diaspora und die jüdische Linke im Besonderen diese Begriffe
verschwommen und verwirrend zu bewahren. Dies ist der Hauptgrund für die
Kampagne gegen mich. Ich habe den Diskurs über den banalen Zionismus
gegen "Anti"-Tiraden hinausgehoben. Diejenigen, die meiner Arbeit
folgen, verstehen, dass das Eintauchen in das Jüdischsein, die Ideologie
mit dem
Kern des Auserwähltheit, bei der der Zionismus nur ein Symptom ist, viele
Antworten liefert. Fall ich also recht habe, könnte das auch darauf
hindeuten, dass die Solidaritätsbewegung jahrzehntelang in die Irre
geführt wurde und aus gutem Grund nichts erreicht hätte. Ich sollte auch
erwähnen, dass ich in meiner Arbeit niemals Juden als Menschen, Rasse,
Biologie oder ethnische Zugehörigkeit kritisiert habe. Ich unterlasse es
auch, mich mit dem Judentum (als Religion) zu befassen. Ich beschränke
mich auf Kritik an Ideologie, Politik und Kultur.
MM: ... und wie ist es mit der
Holocaust?
Atzmon: Meine Haltung zum Holocaust ist
sehr klar. Ich behaupte, dass Geschichte der Versuch ist, die
Vergangenheit zu erzählen, während wir uns voran bewegen. Als solches
muss es ein offener dynamischer Diskurs bleiben, der offen für
Veränderungen und Überarbeitungen ist. Ich behaupte, dass Geschichte im
Wesentlichen ein revisionistisches Erlebnis ist. Ich bin deshalb gegen
alle Geschichtsgesetze (Nakba, Armenien Genozid, Holocaust etc.). Wie
viele andere Gelehrte behaupte ich, dass der Holocaust nun zu einer
Religion reduziert worden ist. Es ist ein Dogma. Es hat seine
universellen Reflexionseigenschaften verloren, es ist keine ethische
Botschaft mehr. Und wenn der Holocaust die neue Religion ist, erbitte
ich Atheist sein zu dürfen.
Um Ihre (ursprüngliche) Frage zu beantworten.
Der Begriff der "Holocaust-Relativierung" ist an sich eine sinnlose oder
absurde Vorstellung. Geschichte ist ein relatives Erlebnis. Wir
begreifen die Vergangenheit, um beispielsweise Hitler mit Stalin zu vergleichen, um den
Unterschied zwischen ethnischer Säuberung durch das 3. Reich und in
Palästina durch Israel zu untersuchen.
Daher ist die Forderung, nicht mehr über die
Vergangenheit im Hinblick auf vergleichbare Bedingungen nachzudenken, eine
religiöse dogmatische Forderung nach blindem Gehorsam. Ich werde mich
einer solch lächerlichen Regel nicht beugen und niemand sollte das tun.
MM: Sie sollen einmal gesagt haben, dass
Sie stolz seien, ein selbsthassender Jude zu sein. Warum konvertieren
Sie nicht einfach in eine andere Religion? Die Staatsbürgerschaft haben
sie ja bereits gewechselt.
Atzmon: Grundsätzlich diskutiere ich
meine persönlichen religiösen Angelegenheiten nicht öffentlich. Aber ich
kann Ihnen versichern, dass ich seit vielen Jahren kein Jude mehr bin. Ich
bin nicht der Typ einer Person, die sich leicht einer organisierten
Religion anschließen könnte. Aber ich erfreue mich daran, die ökumenische
Lektion Jesu auf meine Weise zu befolgen. Ich lernte meine Nachbarn zu
lieben, und Wahrheit und Frieden anzustreben. Das ist mein persönlicher Dschihad.
MM: Es gibt eine ganze Reihe von Juden,
auch in Israel, die sich gegen die Besatzungspolitik wehren. Wir hatten
z.B. die Ehre die Friedensaktivistin
Prof. Nurit Peled-Elhanan zu
interviewen. Ihre Kritik an der israelischen Gesellschaft wird in den
Medien immer sehr undifferenziert dargestellt. Ist Ihre Kritik wirklich so
pauschal?
Atzmon: Ich stimme der Darstellung nicht zu. Ich
habe großen Respekt vor einigen israelischen Dissidenten wie Shlomo
Sand, Gideon Levy, Uri Avnery,
Nurit
Peled, Yoav Shamir, Israel Shamir, Israel
Shahak und anderen. Ich beziehe mich gelegentlich auf ihre Arbeiten. Ich
war der erste aus Israel, der Shlomo Sands "Die Erfindung des jüdischen
Volkes" rezensiert hat. Wie ich bereits erwähnt habe, kritisiere ich
weder Menschen noch eine Religion. Ich beschäftige mich mit Ideologie,
Politik und Kultur.
MM: Als Soldat der israelischen Armee waren
Sie auch im Libanon und haben palästinensische Flüchtlingslager gesehen.
Welchen Einfluss hatte diese Erfahrung auf Ihre Entwicklung?
Atzmon: Es war der Libanon 1982, der mir
klar machte, dass ich wenig mit meinen Mitmenschen teile und früher oder
später wegdriften müsste. Es war im Libanon, als ich die
Flüchtlingslager sah, als ich das Ausmaß der ethnischen Säuberungen in
Palästina im Jahr 48 begriffen hatte. Im Libanon wurde mir klar,
dass in einem jüdischen Staat im Land von anderen zu wohnen ein
ethische rote Linie überschritt. Sie müssen verstehen, dass rückblickend
in 82 niemand in Israel über die
Nakba sprach. Ich erkannte dann und dort aus erster Hand, wie
doppelzüngig das israelische Projekt war.
MM: Erst vor wenigen Tagen haben
israelische Soldaten einen schwer behinderten Mann, dessen Beine
amputiert sind, erschossen. Welche Rückwirkung haben solche grausamen
Taten der eigenen Armee auf die Bevölkerung in Israel?
Atzmon: Soweit ich das beurteilen kann,
ist der Effekt minimal und genau hier beginnt mein Erforschen. Wie ist
es möglich, dass Menschen, die in ihrer Geschichte so viel gelitten
haben, anderen so viel Leid zufügen können? Wie kommt es, dass die
Unterdrückten zum Unterdrückern werden? Wie ist es möglich, dass nur
drei Jahre nach der Befreiung von Auschwitz der neu geborene jüdische
Staat Palästina ethnisch gesäubert hat?
MM: Können Sie sich nach allem, was
geschehen ist, vorstellen, dass Juden Christen und Muslime eines Tages
gemeinsam in Frieden in Jerusalem leben?
Atzmon: Das ist Geschichte für Sie. Die
europäisch-jüdische Vergangenheit ist eine endlose Kette von
Katastrophen. Auf der anderen Seite genossen Juden in der muslimischen Welt ihr Leben
und entwickelten sich. Es ist mehr als nur möglich, dass sich kulturell
und ideologisch angleichende arabische Juden mit aschkenasischen Juden alle Antworten
bereitstellen, die wir benötigen. Doch genau dies
ist die Art von Forschung, an der wir gehindert werden.
MM: Kommen wir zu der Veranstaltung in
Berlin vor wenigen Tagen, die einige versucht haben zu verhindern. Wie
war Ihr Eindruck von der Veranstaltung und konnten Sie Ihre Botschaft
herüberbringen?
Atzmon: Ich fand die Veranstaltung
unglaublich. Es war gut besucht. Man konnte den Geist des Widerstands
atmen. Die Menge war gemischt, viele Jugendliche. Ich muss zugeben, ich
war überwältigt durch die Unterstützung, die ich aus dem Saal erhielt.
MM: Was ist Ihr Antrieb für diesen
nervenaufreibenden und mit vielen Opfern verbundenen Einsatz für
Gerechtigkeit und Frieden in Palästina? Wir fragen diese Frage um anderen
Mut zu machen, die früher oder später vor der scheinbaren Übermacht der
zionistischen Gegenwehr aufgeben.
Atzmon: Es geht weitaus um mehr als
Palästina. Es geht um Syrien, Libyen, den Irak, und es erstreckt sich
auf Griechenland und Portugal, und dann Großbritannien, die USA und
darüber hinaus. Inzwischen sind wir alle Palästinenser. Wir sind alle
unterdrückt durch das, was wir nicht einmal artikulieren dürfen.
Ich lebe auf diesem Planeten und wie andere
möchte ich befreit sein. Ich vermute, dass die Wildheit der
Feindseligkeit gegen mich auch darauf hindeutet, dass einige Leute da
draußen wirklich Angst vor meiner Botschaft haben. In Anbetracht der
Tatsache, dass ich keine politische Figur bin und nicht einmal ein
Aktivist, nehme ich an, dass einige Angst vor meinen Gedanken haben
müssen. Das ist beunruhigend, aber es ist auch eine Anerkennung.
MM: Was sind Ihre nächsten Projekte, können
wir mit einem weiteren Buch rechnen?
Atzmon: Ich weiß nie, was als nächstes
kommt. Aber ich kann Ihnen sagen, es könnten viele Dinge sein außer
Langeweile.
MM: Herr Atzmon, wir danken für das
Interview.
Englisches Original
MM: Mr. Atzmon, there has been
a lot of nonsense written about you in the western media because of your
critical positions on Israel. We would like to use this interview to
understand your opinion and to correct the false reports. It is said,
for example, that you are relativizing Hitler's crimes against the Jews.
Is that true?
Atzmon: I will be as
clear as I can. To start with, I am subject to slander and defamation
because I extended my critique of Israel beyond the boundaries of mere
political criticism or denunciation of ‘Zionism.’
I realised that since Israel defines
itself as the Jewish State we better find out what the ‘J word’ stands
for: Who are the Jews? What is Judaism and what is Jewishness? While
Israeli Jews have a relatively good understanding of these 3 concepts
and how they relate to one another and to Zionism, to Israeli politics
and to Israeli existence, the Jewish Diaspora and Jewish Left in
particular prefer to keep these notions blurred and confusing. This is
the primary reason for the campaign against me. I moved the discourse
beyond the banal Zionism vs. ‘anti’ rant. Those who follow my work
understand that digging into Jewishness, the ideology at the core of
choseness, of which Zionism is just one symptom, provides many answers.
Further, if I am correct, it may suggest that the solidarity movement
was led astray for decades and didn’t achieve a thing for good reason. I
should also mention that in my work I have never criticised Jews as
people, or as a race, biology or ethnicity. I also refrain from dealing
with Judaism (the religion). I restrict myself to criticism of ideology,
politics and culture.
MM: ... and what about the
Holocaust?
Atzmon: My position in
regard to the Holocaust is very clear. I argue that history is the
attempt to narrate the past as we move along. As such, it must remain an
open dynamic discourse that is open to change and revision. I contend
that history is essentially, a revisionist adventure. I am therefore
against all history laws (Nakba, Armenian Genocide, Holocaust etc.) Like
many other scholars, I see that the Holocaust has been reduced to a
religion. It is dogma. It lost its universal reflective qualities, it is
not about an ethical message anymore. And if the Holocaust is the new
religion, all I ask is to be an atheist.
To address your question. The notion
of ‘Holocaust relativization’ is in itself a meaningless or absurd
notion. History is a relative adventure. We grasp the past by, for
example, equating Hitler with Stalin. We examine the difference between
the ethnic cleansing committed by the 3rd Reich and that in Palestine by
Israel.
Hence the demand to stop thinking
about the past in relative terms is in itself a religious dogmatic
demand for blind adherence. I won’t surrender to such a ludicrous rule
and no one else should.
MM: You once said that you are
proud to be a self-hating Jew. Why don’t you just convert to another
religion as you have already changed your citizenship?
Atzmon: To start with, I
do not discuss my personal religious affairs in public. But I can assure
you that I have not been a Jew for many years. I am not the type of a
person who could easily join any organised religion. But I enjoy
following Jesus’ ecumenical lesson in my own way. I learned to love my
neighbours, and to seek truth and peace. This is my personal Jihad.
MM: There are quite a number of
Jews, including those in Israel, who resist the policy of occupation.
For example, we had the honor of interviewing peace activist Prof. Nurit
Peled-Elhanan. Your criticism of Israeli society is portrayed as
completely undifferentiated in the media. Is your view really that
sweeping?
Atzmon: I don’t agree
with that portrayal. I have a lot of respect for some Israeli dissident
voices such as Shlomo Sand, Gideon Levy, Uri Avnery, Nurit Peled, Yoav
Shamir, Israel Shamir, Israel Shahak and others. I refer to their work
occasionally. I was the first one, outside of Israel, to review Sholomo
Sand’s ‘The Invention of the Jewish People.’ As I mentioned above, I do
not criticise people or religion. I deal with ideology, politics and
culture.
MM: As an Israeli army soldier
you were in Lebanon and saw Palestinian refugee camps. What influence
did this experience have on your development?
Atzmon: It was Lebanon
1982 that made it clear to me that I shared little with my people and
would have to drift away sooner or later. It was in Lebanon, upon seeing
the refugee camps that I grasped the extent of the ethnic cleansing that
took place in Palestine in 48. While In Lebanon, I realised that me
dwelling in a Jewish State on someone else’s land was crossing an
ethical red line. You have to understand that back in 82 no one in
Israel spoke about the Nakba. Then and there, I saw first hand how
duplicitous the Israeli project was.
MM: A few days ago, Israeli
soldiers shot and killed a severely handicapped man whose legs had been
amputated. What is the effect of such cruel acts by their own army on
the population of Israel?
Atzmon: As far as I can
tell, the effect is minimal, and this is exactly where my research
begins. How is it possible that people who have suffered so much
throughout their history can inflict so much pain on others? How is it
that the oppressed becomes the oppressor? How is it possible that just 3
years after the liberation of Auschwitz the newly born Jewish State
ethnically cleansed Palestine?
MM: After all that has happened,
can you imagine a day that Jews, Christians and Muslims will live
together in peace in Jerusalem?
Atzmon: This is history
for you. The European Jewish past is an endless chain of disasters. In
the Muslim world, on the other hand, Jews enjoyed their life and
prospered. It is more than possible that culturally and ideologically
equating Arab Jews with Ashkenazi Jews could provide all the answers we
need, but this is exactly the type of research we are prevented from
conducting.
MM: Let's discuss the event in
Berlin a few days ago, which some had tried to prevent. What was your
impression of the event and were you able to convey your message?
Atzmon: I thought the
event was incredible. It was well attended. You could breathe the spirit
of resistance. The crowd was mixed. Many youngsters. I was shocked by
the support I received.
MM: What is the motivation for
your nerve-wracking and multi-sacrifice commitment to justice and peace
in Palestine? We ask this question to encourage others who sooner or
later give up in the face of the apparent superiority of the Zionist
state.
Atzmon: It is way beyond
Palestine by now. It is Syria, Libya, Iraq, and it extends to Greece and
Portugal, and then Britain the USA and beyond. By now we are all
Palestinians. We are all oppressed by that which we are not even allowed
to articulate.
I am living on this planet and like
others, I want to be emancipated. I guess that the ferociousness of the
animosity against me suggests that some people out there are really
afraid of my message. Considering that I am not a political figure nor
am I an activist, I take it to mean that they must be afraid of my
thoughts. This is worrying but it is also a compliment.
MM: What are your next projects,
can we expect another book?
Atzmon: I never know
what’s next. But I can tell you, it could be many things, except boring.
MM: Mr. Atzmon, we thank you
for the interview.